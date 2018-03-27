Catholic Charities raises $7 million so far in 2018 Appeal

Catholic Charities has raised over $7 million of the $11 million it hopes to raise this year through its 2018 Appeal, Bishop Richard J. Malone of the Diocese of Buffalo announced Tuesday.

The update followed Appeals Week, which ran from March 17 to 25. The fundraising effort is scheduled to end June 30.

Funds raised through the Appeal allow Catholic Charities social workers to "offer emergency basic assistance either by assisting with food, clothing and shelter directly through Catholic Charities, or at times by linking people with additional resources that will meet those needs," said CEO Dennis Walczyk.

The Catholic Charities Central Intake office in downtown Buffalo assisted 10,000 people last year.

"As examples of the help we provide every day – we are able to cover a medication, prevent a family from being evicted, provide a referral to a food pantry, purchase steel-toed shoes so a young man can accept a job and give a referral to Ladies of Charity to another job candidate so he can find appropriate interview clothing,” said social worker Holly Edwards.

Malone also sought to assure donors that money given to the Appeal would not be used to fund settlements by victims of priest sexual abuse.

“Donors can rest assured contributions to the Appeal will continue to support programs and services and will never fund any settlements by the diocese,” Malone said. Earlier this month, after victims of abuse came forward, the Diocese released a list of 42 priests who were "removed from ministry, were retired or left ministry after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor."