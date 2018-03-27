Burke Homes modifies plans for new Highland Park townhouses

Burke Homes and LPCiminelli are modifying the front facades of their planned new town houses at the Highland Park redevelopment project, giving them more options to offer potential buyers once they're complete.

The home builder received approval Monday from the City Planning Board to switch from a standard three-story plan for its first six-unit building to one that will be nearly identical in roof height but allows the interiors to be two stories, 2.5 stories or three stories – depending on what buyers want.

Designed by Sutton Architecture, the facade of the building will still feature variations in color, wood siding and masonry to distinguish the six townhouses from each other.

"Each building will be slightly different, but the concept will remain the same," said company owner David Burke. "The footprint is identical. The height is almost identical ... It makes sense for all of us to have variety."

Ultimately, Burke will construct 32 townhouse units fronting on Chalmers Avenue near the center of the 27-acre site, as part of LPCiminelli's much larger redevelopment of the former Central Park Plaza at 129 Holden St. Two larger three-story apartment buildings will flank the townhouse building.

Plans for the $90 million overall project call for as many as 663 new apartments, townhouses and homes, as well as playgrounds and parkland, over the next five to seven years. It also will include about 10,000 square feet for neighborhood retail services, such as a grocery store, restaurant, drugstore and coffee shop.