Buffalo Women's History Month program honorees include Lt. Gov. Hochul

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was among a group of "remarkable women who have helped shape our city's history and its future," Mayor Byron W. Brown said Monday at a Women's History Month program in the lobby of City Hall.

"She has been a lifelong advocate for women and families across the state, fighting for equal rights and opportunity for success," Brown said of Hochul. Before she was the lieutenant governor, she served as a member of Congress and was Erie County clerk.

Other honorees were Jackie Albarella, an author and photographer who has a coffee table book titled “Women in the City of Good Neighbors” coming out at the end of the year, and the members of the Radical Women’s Night Out Committee for their work in supporting “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-1985,” an exhibit at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.