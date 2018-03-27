Buffalo teen shot in thigh on Bird Avenue as he ran from gunman

An 18-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the thigh Friday night while on the 200 block of Bird Avenue, west of Grant Street, Buffalo police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., the victim told police, he was walking on Bird when a man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black boots and a black bandanna over his face approached him, pointed a silver handgun and said: "Don't run."

The victim said he ran and the suspect fired a shot that hit the victim in the left thigh. He was taken to a hospital where police said he was listed in good condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo police confidential TIPLINE at 716-847-2255.