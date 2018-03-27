Buffalo Police body camera rollout expected to begin in early 2019

The Buffalo Police Department expects to begin rolling out body cameras to roughly 550 patrol officers citywide by early next year, and it could take about six months to complete training and have all officers equipped, a department official said Tuesday.

The police department recently started a pilot program – expected to last about four months – that will be followed by another four to six weeks of internal review before Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood makes a decision, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee.

The department began testing body cameras at the St. Patrick's Day parade, and about 20 officers will be testing two different types of cameras each for two-month periods.

Police officials have given preliminary cost estimates for the body camera program to Mayor Byron W. Brown's office, Rinaldo said.

"If you're asking for ballpark, I would choose somewhere between $1 to $2 million a year," he said.