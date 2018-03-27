BROWN, Mary (Dowrey)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 25, 2018; beloved wife of the late Russell W. Brown; mother of Randall W., Scott C. (Donna) and Lorrie J. Brown; grandmother of Elizabeth, Collin and Brent; sister of Anna (the late Floyd) Gibbens and the late Edward (Nancy) and John Dowrey; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Thursday ,11 AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorials may be made to the church. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com