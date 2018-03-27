BOYKO, Lenore R. (Charette)

BOYKO - Lenore R. (nee Charette)

Of Grand Island, entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by loved ones March 25th, 2018. She was the devoted Christian and loving wife of the recently deceased Michael R. Boyko. Mother of Scott (Beth) Boyko, Rusty (Tara) Boyko, Melinda (Lon) Gondek and Joshua (Melanie) Boyko; the grandfather of Michael, Jack, Madison, Joseph, Rosemarie, Trenton and Lana; and the sister of Kathleen Schraufstetter, Judith Dunn, Dorothy Martinelli and Mary Internicola. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. We find comfort that they are together.