[BN] Blitz newsletter: Brandon Beane says Bills are 'very happy at 12'

"The only certainty is that nothing is certain," Roman scholar Pliny the Elder once wrote. The same could be said for the Bills' draft plans.

One one hand, General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Monday at the NFL's annual meeting that he would be willing to give up Buffalo's 2019 first-round pick if it meant moving up to secure "a player that would be worthy of that."

Then again, the Bills could be content to stay at their current position. "We're very happy at 12," said Beane, via Vic Carucci's report. There were some guys that I knew were not going to fall to 21 that I think we've got a legit shot at at 12. Who knows what will happen?

Memories of Ralph Wilson loom large at owners meeting: "Four years and one day later, Russ Brandon stood Monday at the very same patch of carpet upon which his bucking knees somehow kept him upright," Tim Graham writes from Orlando, Fla. "Here, outside the Plaza Ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes Orlando, is where he announced to the world Ralph Wilson had died."

Zay Jones won't be released: The Bills receiver's involvement in a bizarre incident last week in Los Angeles won't cost him his spot on the team. "Our plan is for Zay to continue to be a Bill," Beane said. "From us, we're just here to help Zay and work with him and get him back in town and just get things settled with him."

AJ McCarron eyes early arrival in Buffalo: The quarterback said he plans to report a week before the team begins offseason workouts April 16. "I want to meet with the staff and start talking to get a mindset on the offense to get going on whatever we have to do to be successful," McCarron told the John Murphy Show on Monday. "We’ve got some plans in the works, and I can’t wait to get up there and get things going."

Upon further review: Al Riveron, the NFL's head of officiating, made the ruling that overturned Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown catch in the Bills' late-season loss to the Patriots. Under the league's proposed rule change that defines what is and isn't a reception, "that's a touchdown," Riveron said Monday.

#KellyTough: Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly made an appearance Sunday in Utica to sign autographs and pose for pictures with a portion of the proceeds going to cancer research. Kelly had been spending time in Arizona before returning to the East Coast for surgery, scheduled for Wednesday in New York.

Daily Drive Podcast: Why is E.J. Gaines no longer a Bill?

