Born in Akron, Ohio on February 28, 1925. He was the eldest son of the late James H. Black Sr. and Margaret. He was also the grandson of the Rev. Dr. James L. Black, previous pastor of Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church of Akron. Mr. Black joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Central Pacific Islands for two years (1943-1945). Most importantly, he was among one of the earliest of Akron's African American Marines. Mr. Black returned to Akron, married and sired two children, Wesley and Karen. By 1949, he had joined the Masonic Phoenix Lodge #112. James also went on to become one of the Founders of the first Black News Weekly. James embraced Masonry again in the 1970s; he was raised in St. John's Lodge #16, worked all the chairs and became Master and served 2 years. The same applied for the Consistory and its Co-ordinated Bodies and served as Commander-in-Chief for two years. Other positions include a Chartered Member of Emmanuel Commandry #21 Knights Templar, serving one year as its Eminent Commander, Past Honorary Potentate of Hadji Temple #61, Youth Supervision and Companion Chapter #21 and Operator of News Outlet office in Buffalo, NY. Mr. Black elevated to the 33rd Degree Prince Hall Free Accepted Masonry in 1998. He's preceded in death by parents, James Black, Sr. and Margaret Black. He leaves to cherish his memory, great- aunt, Olive Cobb of Pittsburgh, PA; son, Wesley Black; daughter, Karen Johnson; step-children; adopted daughter, Jucklina Ellis and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service will be held Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 5 pm at Stewart and Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Pastor Willie Frank Johnson, officiant. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 4:30 pm until time of service. Procession will form at 14 W. Bartges St., Akron, OH 44307 and 477 White Pond Dr., #227 Akron, OH 44320 and condolences may be sent to 477 White Pond Dr., #227, Akron, OH 44320.