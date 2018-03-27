Baker Mayfield compared to 'Pied Piper' and other NFL coach thoughts on Oklahoma quarterback

Here is a sampling of what NFL coaches had to say about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during Tuesday's annual meetings in Orlando.

The best of the bunch: Browns coach Hue Jackson calling Mayfield the "Pied Piper" of Oklahoma football and making a flute-like sound.

This was my favorite part of Hue Jackson’s hourlong interview today because of “hee, hee!” #Browns fans will be yelling it if team drafts Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/YENpiuNBbS — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 27, 2018

"I will share this with you – when we walked into the building, he made this sound," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. He just kind of came out of nowhere. He kind of went, 'Hee, hee!' And all the players in the building started going, 'Hee, hee!' And here they go. It's the most unbelievable thing I've ever seen,'' said Jackson. "That shows you something about what he means to young men and how he leads them. And that's who Baker Mayfield is."

Worth noting: Jackson has used the Pied Piper analogy many times before, calling Gregg Williams the "Pied Piper" of coordinators and calling Andy Dalton the "Pied Piper of this group" when Jackson was the Bengals' offensive coordinator.

Jackson was in Norman for a private workout with Mayfield last week:

"I think he's outstanding,'' Jackson said via Cleveland.com. "I have a different appreciation for Baker. Spending that time with him, what a leader, tremendous person. There is a young girl (Mackenzie Asher) that he spent some time with. That was a tragic story, but I truly believe that's who Baker Mayfield is. He is important in the community. I think he's important to his teammates. I kind of feel like he's the Pied Piper of Oklahoma football."

Here's Jets coach Todd Bowles on Mayfield via ESPN New York, "You see the player and you see the play. You know the guy can play football and he's a competitor. ... "It's college football. He's an emotional guy. I've seen T.O. (Terrell Owens) do a lot of things. I've seen worse than that. Players get excited when they play."

And Broncos coach Vance Joseph:

And Dolphins coach Adam Gase via the Miami Heral: “We’re close in personality, probably. I enjoy watching him play. I like the way he plays. That whole group of guys, it’s rare that you’re talking about this many guys at the top of a draft. Whoever’s getting who, you’re getting good players across the board. You’re getting guys that are confident, you’re getting guys with a lot of talent. ... “I’d love to add a quarterback as much as anyone else. But at the same time, I want it to be the right guy for us.”