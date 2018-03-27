Area colleges (March 28)
Area colleges
Tuesday’s results
BASEBALL
Bucknell at St. Bonaventure (2), ppd.
SOFTBALL
Niagara at Akron (2), ccd.
Buffalo State 1, Mt. St. Vincent 0
BS: Kaelee Lynch 1-2, gwrbi
Williams 4, Buffalo State 3 (8)
BS (2-9): Emily Frajdofer 1-4, RBI
D’Youville 5, Thomas (Me.) 0
D: Darian Evans 2-2, 2 RBI, run; Ashley Carney 2-4, 2 RBI
Middlebury 2, D’Youville 0
D (4-6): Megan Meyer 2-3
ECC at Anne Arundel CC (2), ccd.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hobart 19, Canisius 9
H (4-5): Justin Scott 6g
C (4-4): Connor Kearnan 4g-2a
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Rutgers 14, Niagara 8
N (4-6): Rachel MacCheyne 3g
Messiah 14, Buffalo State 6
BS (4-3): Ally Ruggieri 3g-a; Christina Krowel 2g-a
D’Youville 17, Cazenovia 14
D (2-3): Marina Campbell, Jillian Golding 4g each
Morrisville State 17, Fredonia 11
F (0-5): Alli Coon 7g; Casey Villagomez 4g
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Medaille 25-33-26, Keuka 23-31-24
M (6-19, 2-4): Brazil Thompson 18 kills, 3 blocks
GOLF
Kingsmill Intercollegiate
at Williamsburg, Va.
Third round
1. Southern Illinois 862; 8, St. Bonaventure 888.
Individual: 1. Peyton Wilhoit (SIU) 74-68-66-208; 2T, Brent Morgan (SB) 71-71-69-211.
Share this article