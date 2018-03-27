Share this article

Area colleges (March 28)

Area colleges

Tuesday’s results

BASEBALL

Bucknell at St. Bonaventure (2), ppd.

SOFTBALL

Niagara at Akron (2), ccd.

Buffalo State 1, Mt. St. Vincent 0

BS: Kaelee Lynch 1-2, gwrbi

Williams 4, Buffalo State 3 (8)

BS (2-9): Emily Frajdofer 1-4, RBI

D’Youville 5, Thomas (Me.) 0

D: Darian Evans 2-2, 2 RBI, run; Ashley Carney 2-4, 2 RBI

Middlebury 2, D’Youville 0

D (4-6): Megan Meyer 2-3

ECC at Anne Arundel CC (2), ccd.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hobart 19, Canisius 9

H (4-5): Justin Scott 6g

C (4-4): Connor Kearnan 4g-2a

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Rutgers 14, Niagara 8

N (4-6): Rachel MacCheyne 3g

Messiah 14, Buffalo State 6

BS (4-3): Ally Ruggieri 3g-a; Christina Krowel 2g-a

D’Youville 17, Cazenovia 14

D (2-3): Marina Campbell, Jillian Golding 4g each

Morrisville State 17, Fredonia 11

F (0-5): Alli Coon 7g; Casey Villagomez 4g

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Medaille 25-33-26, Keuka 23-31-24

M (6-19, 2-4): Brazil Thompson 18 kills, 3 blocks

GOLF

Kingsmill Intercollegiate

at Williamsburg, Va.

Third round

1. Southern Illinois 862; 8, St. Bonaventure 888.

Individual: 1. Peyton Wilhoit (SIU) 74-68-66-208; 2T, Brent Morgan (SB) 71-71-69-211.

