Architect to assess former Williamsville railroad building

The Williamsville Village Board hired an architecture firm to evaluate the condition of a former railroad building that could be part of a land swap with a developer.

The board Monday agreed to pay Flynn Battaglia Architects $2,500 to assess the Lehigh Valley Railroad Section House, adjacent to South Long Park.

The Section House is on land owned by Natale Builders and proposed for redevelopment into apartments and townhouses. Under the swap's terms, the village would obtain the building in return for a village-owned parcel.

The building has been the subject of numerous complaints to police about trespassing, according to trustees. The Western New York Railway Historical Society restored the nearby railroad depot and has expressed interest in also occupying the Section House.

The board wants to learn if the building is eligible for historic status.