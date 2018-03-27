Albright-Knox opens doors for week of free admission

Every year, Erie County residents kick in about $550,000 to fund the operations of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, plus about $60,000 toward the salary of a public art curator.

This week, as it has done for the past four years, the gallery is showing its thanks to the county by waiving admission fees for a week for Erie County residents, from March 29 to April 5.

"The county really supports the museum every year in their budget," said Albright-Knox Education Director Jennifer Foley. The free week, she said, is "a way for us to acknowledge all the support that we get from Erie County."

The museum timed the week to coincide with spring break season, in an effort to encourage students and their families to attend. Past free weeks have seen about 2,100 visitors, significantly more than visit during a typical week when admission fees range between $6 to $12.

During the week, visitors will still need to stop at the admission desk to check in.

A look at what's on view in the gallery:

"We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-85," through May 27. This show takes on the work of late 20th century black women whose work merges political activism and artistic experimentation.

"Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective," through May 27. The late Buffalo art legend and University at Buffalo media study professor is the focus of this sprawling retrospective, which captures the myriad phases and influences of Conrad's career.

"Picturing Niagara," through Aug. 5. You can practically hear the rumbling rapids of the Niagara River in this century-spanning display of paintings and photographs exploring the beauty and power of Niagara Falls.

"Matisse and the Art of Jazz," through June 17. The master artist's portfolio of prints created with paper and scissors explores themes of war and creativity. It emerged from a period later in his life, when he was unable to paint but still needed to satisfy his creative impulses.

"Ingrid Olson: Forehead and Brain," through June 17. A collection of photographs and sculptural reliefs from this young artist are on view in the Albright-Knox's Gallery for Small Sculpture.

For more information on the free week, call 882-8700 or visit albrightknox.org.