Rain today ends longest streak of dry days since November 2016

The second-longest dry spell in Buffalo since November 2016 came to a quick halt today at 10 straight days.

The National Weather Service recorded 0.07 inches of rain, as of 2 p.m.

The last measurable precipitation came on March 16 with 0.6 inches of snow, according to weather service data.

An approaching frontal system is expected to take the place of high pressure today, bringing a southerly flow with afternoon rain and temperatures in the mid-40s, weather service forecasters said.

Up to one-quarter inch of precipitation is possible today with between one-quarter and one-half inch more rain possible overnight tonight.

Overnight lows will only drop to about 40 degrees.

The damp weather is expected to persist for several days as more passing weather systems cross the region, the weather service said.

Showers are likely Wednesday morning, into the early afternoon, forecasters said. The daytime high is expected to be in the upper 40s.

Then, there's another chance for showers Wednesday night, with lows near 40 degrees, forecasters said.

Showers are also likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s, forecasts show.

Weather service forecasts also show chances for showers continue every day into early next week as well.

Easter Sunday's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, otherwise it'll be partly sunny, the weather service said.

Sunday's high is expected to be near 43 degrees.