Hobart continues its lacrosse domination of upstate rivalry against the Griffs

Hobart wore down Canisius by controlling 24 of 31 faceoffs and gathering 34 ground balls and pulled away in the second half for a 19-9 men’s lacrosse win over the Griffs Tuesday night before a hardy assemblage of 270 fans at the Demske Sports Complex.

The Statesmen (4-5) controlled the play, especially in the second half when they outscored Canisius, 8-3. They rattled off five goals in a row to open an 18-8 lead with 5:24 to play.

By winning, Hobart continued its domination of the upstate rivalry against the Griffs. The Statesmen have won 18 of the 19 games between the schools.

Sophomore Justin Scott had six goals for Hobart while junior attack Chris Aslanian had five goals and two assists. Connor Kearnan led Canisius with four goals and two assists.

Hobart’s ability to score late goals was damaging to the Griffs. Canisius trailed only 4-3, but allowed two scores in the last 1:12 of the opening period, including a tally by Aslanian with 0:01 on the clock. The Statesmen also scored three times in the last 1:35 of the second to go into halftime with an 11-6 lead.

Goalie Liam Ganzhorn of Canisius faced 28 shots and made 11 saves. Hobart’s Sam Lucchesi made five saves before he was relieved by junior Tristan Dougherty (Bishop Timon-St. Jude).

Women’s lacrosse

Rutgers 14, Niagara 8: Niagara (4-6) was outscored, 7-1, over the last 17:28 and lost a non-conference game to Rutgers, 14-8, in Piscataway, N.J.

Before the outburst by the Scarlet Knights, Niagara had tied the game at 7-7 on Rachel MacCheyne’s third goal of the game and 32nd of the season with 18:56 left.

Caroline Crump had two goals and two assists for Niagara while Alexis Morales had a pair of goals.

Abbey Brooks scored four times for Rutgers (5-6).

Canisius (4-4) at Virginia (7-2): The Golden Griffins will face one of their toughest tests of the season against the No. 7 ranked Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va.

The Griffs are coming off an 11-8 win over Manhattan in their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener. Virginia owns wins over Notre Dame and No. 20 Duke.

It's the first time Canisius and Virginia have met in women's lacrosse.

Softball

Canisius (3-18) at St. Bonaventure (6-14): The Golden Griffins will try to end their eight-game losing streak when the face the Bonnies in a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Joyce Field in Allegany.

The Bonnies won their most recent game at George Washington on Sunday after giving up 24 runs in losing a doubleheader to the Colonials the day before.