Woman reports being sexually abused in car she thought was her Uber

A woman on Saturday reported to Buffalo police she was sexually abused earlier this month by two men inside a vehicle she thought was her Uber ride from an Allen Street bar.

The victim told police she got into the vehicle outside Q Bar at about 2:20 a.m. March 12, according to a Buffalo police report. There were three men inside the vehicle, including the driver.

The victim sat in the middle of the back seat between two men, each of whom sexually abused her, according to the report.

The victim described the vehicle as a dark sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.