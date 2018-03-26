WILSON, SSG William R. "Billy"

WILSON, SSG William R. "Billy"- 2/28/85-3/26/12 - Today marks 6 years since you were taken from us, you are missed more than words can explain. We will continue to support each other and tell our future generations what a great Hero you are. Your community came together in your honor last summer and built the most amazing Playground at the Park that they also named in honor of you. You have so many lil' ones that love to play at "Uncle Billy's Park." We know how proud you are of it. You continue to make us proud, by all the lives you have touched and changed for the better. Please know that your family, battle brothers and friends and their growing families, miss you every second of every day. Forever in our hearts, We love you, Oldman, Ma Dukes, JR and Dub Dub