WANKMUELLER, Sally (Szymanski)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 23, 2018, beloved life partner of Edward J. Stachelski; loving grandmother of Alexander and Ellen Krotow and Jordan and Joshua Stachelski; also survived by several cousins; daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Szymanski. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. Prayers from the funeral home Wednesday at 9:40 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of Our Lord Church at 10:15 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation, Inc., or the SPCA. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com