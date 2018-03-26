UB warns about email phishing scam

The University at Buffalo is warning students Monday morning not to click on a phony email that looks like it's coming from university officials.

"An email coming from'University at Buffalo Mail' claims that you have an encoded message from your department. The link that you are supposed to click on to retrieve this message attempts to steal your UBIT credentials,'" UB officials said in a message to students.

They posted an image of the email to show how it's clearly from a non-UB email address and when you hover over the URL you're supposed to click, that's also not a UB site.