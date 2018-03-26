The Healthy 10: Naval park opening, Christian-based yoga, Easter egg hunts among events this week

Spring is here, outdoor ice skating and cross-country skiing – at least in most parts of the region – is behind us, and signs of the season are reflected in this week's WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

Events include the opening of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, a Christian-based yoga class and a pair of Saturday morning Easter egg hunts.

MONDAY

Naval park opening: Ribbon-cutting for opening day of the 39th season at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park took place over the weekend and the park at Canalside will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October.

TUESDAY

Gastrointestinal Education Day: Drs. Daniel Leberer and Timothy Adams, both UBMD colorectal surgeons, and registered dietician Theresa Jackson will be the featured presenters for this event, which will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Community Room, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. To schedule a colonoscopy, call 447-6205.

Meditation & Yoga as Christian Spiritual Practice: Yoga with a Christian twist takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Elementary School gym, 2 St. Mary’s Hill, Aurora and St. Joseph streets, Lancaster. The class is free, though donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the parish. For more info and class dates, call 683-6445, Ext. 24 or email dianez@stmarysonthehill.org.

Holistic Health Series: “Stress, Anxiety, and Depression – a Dietary Supplement Approach” will be the topic for this week's series presentation at 7 p.m. in the Audubon Branch Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Dr. Sanford Levy, an internist whose office provides a self-pay specialty practice of integrative and holistic medicine, will lead the discussion. For more info, call 689-4922. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Yoga: Take yoga at 5:30 p.m. in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave., South Buffalo. The cost is $15 per class. It's free to eligible BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members. Register by phone at 864-1194, email crescmnyoga@yahoo.com or visit cmyoga.com.

Holistic Alliance of WNY: Learn more about Zentangle at 6:30 p.m. during the latest monthly meeting of the group devoted to sharing information with the public about holistic health. Kelly Barone a certified Zentangle teacher, watercolor artist and student of botanical alchemy, will lead the discussion about a meditative art practice that is relaxing, increases focus and creativity, and provides artistic satisfaction along with an increased sense of personal well-being. The meeting takes place at Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca.

THURSDAY

Cancer fundraiser: A new Western New York affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network looks to help the national organization attack the most lethal form of cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. It will start with a Buffalo Sabres Alumni Meet & Greet from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 31 Club, 31 N. Johnson Park at Elmwood Avenue. Former Sabres Danny Gare, Rene Robert and Derek Smith are among those expected to be on hand. The cost is $20 at the door. For more information about the group, email ljakubowski@pancanvolunteer.org.

FRIDAY

Barbershops & Testing: Free HIV testing and consultations will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at a pair of barbershops in the city, Xpressions Barbershop, 903 Broadway; Styles of Man, 1348 E. Delavan Ave.

SATURDAY

Easter egg hunts and charity raffles: Adventure Landing in the Town of Tonawanda will host a pair of Easter egg hunts from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 2400 Sheridan Drive. Thousands of eggs will be stuffed with candy and prizes from retail participants, including free Adventure Landing passes. Arrive early to register each child for $3. Raffle tickets also cost $3. Proceeds will benefit the Variety Club of Western New York. For more info, call 832-6248 or visit adventurelanding.com.

Battle @ Buffalo: 7 p.m., Verve Dance Studio, 910 Main St. (above Hyatt’s Art Store). This monthly competition encourages the development of young dancers in a supportive environment and provide a place for the community to learn, share and support the dance community. Cost is $5 to watch and $6 to battle.

