TESMER, Patricia A. (Goldyn)

March 24, 2018. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Tesmer; dearest mother of Brian (Margaret), Randy, and the late Darin C. Tesmer; loving grandmother of Bryan, Michael, Chase, Kaley, Leo, Alana, and Aidyn; dear sister of Henry and William (Virginia) Goldyn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (Corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Church, Harlem Rd. and Arcade St., at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.