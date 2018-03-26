SZEWCZYK, Joan

SZEWCZYK - Joan Passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side March 24, 2018, beloved wife of 60 years to Leonard F.; loving mother of Ann (Glenn) Chatley, Linda (Timothy) Gnacinski, David (Lynn) and Karen (Eric) Bugaj; also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, Springbrook, Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com