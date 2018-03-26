Steely Dan returns to Buffalo

Donald Fagen and Steely Dan will return to Shea's Performing Arts Center for a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 9. It is one of five shows the band is performing in October followed by a nine-night residency in New York City's Beacon Theatre.

Tickets are $59.50 - $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 through the Shea's box office, livenation.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000. American Express® cardmembers can purchase advance tickets starting at 10 a.m. March 27 through 10 p.m. March 29.

Joining Fagen will be the musicians who have performed with him in recent years including guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bassist Freddie Washington, keyboardist Jim Beard, a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists.