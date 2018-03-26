South Buffalo woman scammed by man claiming to be soldier overseas

A South Buffalo woman told police on Saturday she was scammed out of $7,000 by a man who claimed he was fighting in Afghanistan, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the man claimed he was in the Army fighting in Kabul, Afghanistan, and that he needed money to leave the area. In conversations over several months, the man made her believe he needed the money or else he would be killed, she told police.

The police report did not indicate how the scammer communicated with the victim or how she sent him the money.