Sabres unveil Dominik Hasek bobblehead

TORONTO – The Sabres are giving away a Dominik Hasek bobblehead at the home finale. They unveiled the collectible Monday.

The Hall of Fame goaltender is portrayed sliding across the ice with his pads spread. He's wearing the white jersey with the buffalo-head logo that was used by the Sabres from 1996 to 2006.

Hasek won a fan vote earlier in the season to become the bobblehead giveaway. All fans attending the April 4 home finale against Ottawa in KeyBank Center will receive the collectible.