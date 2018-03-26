Sabres alumni to help new pancreatic cancer group gain momentum

A new Western New York affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network looks to help the national organization attack the most lethal form of cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

It will start with a Buffalo Sabres Alumni Meet & Greet fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the 31 Club, 31 N. Johnson Park at Elmwood Avenue.

Former Sabres Danny Gare, Rene Robert and Derek Smith are among those expected to be on hand. The cost is $20 at the door.

For more information about the group, email ljakubowski@pancanvolunteer.org.