Reporters' Notebook: March 26, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Career advice from poet Robert Frost, born on this date in 1874, ““By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day.”

Spring

The wind is brisk,

The air so cold;

The snow still comes,

It’s getting old.

I crave the sun

And clean fresh air

To lift my heart

From its despair.

So come on, Spring,

Please do make haste;

Bring me your warmth,

Your soft embrace.

– Robert Gardner

HELPING HAND – The students in the Principles of Management class at Niagara University are sponsoring a fundraiser for the North Tonawanda History Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. today in Chipolte Mexican Grill, 1785 Military Road, Niagara Falls, across from Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Mention the museum when ordering and the restaurant will donate a portion of your check to help pay for the museum’s upcoming move.

BUFFALO FAVORITES – The kitchen at South Buffalo Post 721, American Legion, 136 Cazenovia St., is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, serving up roast beef sandwiches on kimmelweck for $8 and chicken wings for 65 cents each, minimum order of 10, eat-in only. Add an order of French fries for $1.50. For info, call 825-9557.

SMART TALK – A Great Courses video on “Intelligent Design and the Scope of Science” leads off the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture at noon Tuesday in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. It will be followed by a discussion led by Jim Guido of WNY STEM Hub.

Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

TIME OF CHANGE – Historian Susan Eck will present a special program, “Great Adventures of Western New York Women during World War I,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Sanborn Area Historical Society in the Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St. (Route 429), Sanborn. Admission is free. The public is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more info, visit sanbornhistory.org.

