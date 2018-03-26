Missing Elma students found safe

Two Elma Primary School students who didn't return to the school after recess Monday were found safe at a nearby home after a search by law enforcement.

The boys, ages 9 and 10, were found uninjured, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The parents of the missing boys had been contacted, according to a robocall from the Iroquois School District.

K-9 units and sheriff's deputies were deployed to search the areas surrounding the school, the Sheriff's Office said.