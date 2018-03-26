Missing Elma students found safe
Two Elma Primary School students who didn't return to the school after recess Monday were found safe at a nearby home after a search by law enforcement.
The boys, ages 9 and 10, were found uninjured, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The parents of the missing boys had been contacted, according to a robocall from the Iroquois School District.
K-9 units and sheriff's deputies were deployed to search the areas surrounding the school, the Sheriff's Office said.
Thank you, everyone, for the shares. The missing boys from Elma Primary have been located, and they are safe and healthy.
— Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) March 26, 2018
Share this article