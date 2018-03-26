Police: Orchard Park man was three times the legal limit for DWI
An Orchard Park man was charged Sunday morning with driving while intoxicated after police said they stopped him for speeding and found that he had a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit.
Police stopped a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning after it was seen speeding on South Buffalo Street in the village. The driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Pierowicz of Orchard Park, was arrested after showing "outward signs of intoxication" and failing several field-sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test at the police station found a BAC of 0.24 percent.
Pierowicz was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, speeding and other traffic violations. He was released after posting bail.
Story topics: DWI/ Orchard Park/ police
