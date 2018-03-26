Pickup driver seriously injured in Wheatfield collision

A pickup driver was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center on Monday morning after apparently backing out of a driveway into oncoming traffic on Shawnee Road in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened about 6:35 a.m. on Shawnee between Slusaric Road and Wildwing Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup driver, whose name was withheld by authorities, had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious – but unspecified – injuries. The pickup, which backed out of a driveway on the east side of Shawnee, was hit by a vehicle heading south on Shawnee and ended up in the northbound lane, the Sheriff's Office said.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities said they are withholding the names of the parties involved until family members are notified.

The collision remains under investigation.