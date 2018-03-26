Pedophile sentenced to 10 years for repeated abuse of girl

A West Seneca man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision for sexually abusing a girl over a two-year period.

David Moretto, 33, pleaded guilty in February before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

Moretto was arrested in March 2017 by West Seneca police for engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl over two years before the child came forward.

"This case demands and cries out for justice for a kid, for all kids, and this court will clearly respond since you are vicious and violent," DiTullio said at sentencing. "You’re clearly, Mr. Moretto, a pedophile. You’re not a veteran. You’re a pedophile.”

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the victim and her family for their bravery and perseverance in coming forward. Assistant District Attorneys Bethany A. Solek and Anthony M. Rossi of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case.