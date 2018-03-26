Pano's on Elmwood Avenue to reopen this May

The new owner of Pano's is hoping to reopen the landmark restaurant on May 1 -- with essentially the same menu the old restaurant used for decades.

Mark Chason, owner of Chason Affinity Cos., bought the restaurant at 1081 Elmwood Ave. from longtime owner Pano Georgiadis.

He is seeking a special-use permit from the Buffalo Common Council Tuesday to reopen the restaurant as a tavern serving alcohol, with an outdoor sidewalk cafe that encroaches on the city right-of-way, as it did before.

Chason Affinity President Jeffrey Birtch told the Planning Board Monday the company intends to "totally remodel the interior of the restaurant," but will not make any changes to the outside, other than new windows. The restaurant will seat about 165 on two inside levels and 30 outside.

He reaffirmed it will not be connected to the adjacent condominium project Chason is erecting.