Niagara County sets spring job fair Wednesday

About 60 employers will participate in Niagara County's annual spring job fair, scheduled to be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

Recruiters for employers ranging from Blue Cross/Blue Shield to Seneca Gaming Corp. will be on hand, with emphasis in the hospitality and health care fields.

"Our job fairs put potential employers and potential employees in the same room and provide them with an opportunity to interact in ways the traditional job application process just doesn’t," said Donald J. Jablonski, director of the county Employment and Training Department.