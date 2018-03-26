Mount St. Mary Academy's principal to retire after 25 years

Dawn Riggie, who has been principal of Mount St. Mary Academy's in the Town of Tonawanda for the past 25 years, announced she is retiring, the Kenmore all-girls high school announced Monday.

As principal, Riggie introduced honors, advanced placement and dual enrollment courses and supported development of an award-winning entrepreneurship program, a statement from the school said. She also created a full instrumental music program, New York State’s only all-girls marching band, golf and lacrosse teams and a varsity and novice crew program. She also expanded the school's technology including building a fully networked campus, an iPad program and a STEAM program.

"It is hard to imagine Mount St. Mary without her,” said Board of Trustees President Kathy Hoelscher Glieco. “As a direct result of Mrs. Riggie’s efforts, today Mount St. Mary is strong and well-positioned to continue to thrive and grow. The board could not be more grateful to Mrs. Riggie for her dedication, loyalty and leadership for 25 years, and we intend to build on her amazing legacy as we look to the future.”

The trustees have formed a committee to conduct a national search for the next principal, whom they hope to have in place by the start of the 2018-19 academic year. Riggie will stay with the school to help with the transition.