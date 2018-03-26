MILLIMAN, Katelin Renae

MILLIMAN - Katelin Renae 30, of Rochester, and formerly of Mayville, died, Friday, March 23, 2018 in Greece, NY. She was born August 13, 1987 in Erie, PA, the daughter of Lewis Clayton Milliman and the late Mischelle Raynor Milliman. Katelin had been a homemaker. She was a true tomboy who enjoyed the outdoors, target shooting, and sports, especially basketball and softball. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her fiance;, Anthony "Tony" Lupiani, whom she met 13 years ago while they were students at Hilbert College; her three sons, Niccolo, Luccario, and Lorrenzo Lupiani of Rochester; two sisters, Alesha Helman of Fredonia and Leigh Milliman of Westfield; one brother, Lewis Milliman of Westfield; two nieces, Kaleigh and Isabella; two nephews, Vincent and Cooper; a special aunt, Renae Martin Hemmer; several other aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Katelin was preceded in death by her mother, Mischelle Raynor Milliman; her maternal grandparents, Mickey and Winifred Raynor; and her paternal grandparents, Bernard (Bing) and Margaret Milliman. The funeral will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville (139 S Erie St., 14757). Burial will be in Mayville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9PM on Wednesday, March 28, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a trust fund set up for her children's future education: gofundme.com/nicoluzo-education-trust or made directly to the family for the fund. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com