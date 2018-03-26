Man attacks pedestrian over girlfriend's supposedly missing cell phone

A man walking down Main Street on Sunday wound up with an apparent broken nose after a strange encounter involving a cell phone, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim said he was walking near Main and Heath streets shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up. A man in a blue bandanna got out and accused the victim of stealing his girlfriend's cell phone, according to the report.

The victim, who showed the man his phone, got punched several times in the face and chest. The attacker took the man's phone and drove away.

About 10 minutes later, according to the report, the attacker came back.

He told the victim he found his girlfriend's phone and he gave the victim his phone back, the victim told police.