Letter: Well-being of priests’ victims should be church’s main focus

Well-being of priests’ victims should be church’s main focus

The juxtaposition of The News article on the release of 42 names of predator priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese and Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s objection to the Child Victims Act is astounding.

Apparently, according to the cardinal, giving victims of alleged child abuse a one-year window to sue for damages for past abuse would be “toxic for us.” What an incredible disconnect.

The church has no interest in looking back because of the strangling effect that precedent would put on it economic health. I can only assume that the church has no regard for the toxic effect these pedophile priests left on their young victims, and would rather safeguard its purse. His comments are an insult and a disgrace to the Catholic Church and its members.

Gary Rog

Hamburg