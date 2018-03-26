Letter: Highlight the great work of many excellent priests

Highlight the great work of many excellent priests

I have been following The News’ continual front-page “information” on the many Catholic priests who broke their vows. I created a rebuttal. Then I read the inspiring My View of Charles Johnson and his journey to Christ the King Seminary. It was refreshing! About 98 percent of the dedicated Catholic priests minister to parishes, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, missions. It would be a refreshing series to put these priests on the “front page.”

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park