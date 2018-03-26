KNEIS, Raymond A.

KNEIS - Raymond A. Passed on March 24, 2018, just 3 days shy of his 96th birthday; beloved husband of the late Shirley J. (nee Barnes) Kneis; devoted father of Richard Kneis, Cynthia (fiance; R. Bruce Baum) Siener and Kathleen (fiance; William Morrissey) Kneis; loving grandfather of Bryan (Jennifer) Siener, Shannon (Jeffrey) Ciesla, and Michael Kneis; cherished great-grandfather of Dominick and Genevieve; father-in-law of Thomas Siener. The family will be present Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Wednesday to attend a Funeral Service celebrated at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127, at 10AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Kneis' memory to the Fisher House Foundation Inc. at 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850 or at https://www.fisherhouse.org/. Raymond was a United States Army Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com