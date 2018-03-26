Jones' future with Bills not impacted by bizarre incident, GM says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Zay Jones is not in danger of being released by the Buffalo Bills as a result of his involvement in a bizarre incident captured on camera.

"No, our plan is for Zay to continue to be a Bill," General Manager Brandon Beane told a group of reporters from Western New York Monday at the NFL annual meeting.

A viral video showed the Bills' receiver naked and agitated while his brother, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones, attempted to restrain him last week at a Los Angeles apartment building. Zay was arrested and charged with felony vandalism for breaking glass doors and windows, but the charges were later dropped.

The video showed what appeared to be a significant amount of blood on the walls.

"(Coach) Sean (McDermott) and I did speak with Zay after everything settled down and he'll be back in Buffalo soon," Beane said. "It's an unfortunate situation, is probably the best way to phrase it. But it was a private conversation between me, Sean and Zay and I'm just going to leave it there."

The GM said he didn't know if Jones would face any discipline from the NFL.

"From us, we're just here to help Zay and work with him and get him back in town and just get things settled with him," Beane said. "With the league, they always investigate anytime there's an arrest, so I'm sure they're doing their due diligence. But I don't know what the timetable would be with anything."

Meanwhile, Beane said there wasn't any particular urgency for the Bills to sign a wide receiver.

"We're always looking to find fits and bring competition at receiver, at other positions," he said. "It's a 12-month process to build this roster and we've got to make sure we've got the team the way we want it September whatever our opening game is. There's always an anxiety from, even sometimes people in our own building, (saying), 'Hey, we've got to get this! We've got to get this!'

"There were plenty of times where guys come available after the draft. We saw it last year with receiver with (Jeremy) Maclin (signing with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the Bills) and (Eric) Decker (signing with Tennessee), so we don't have to fill that now. We've still got plenty of time."