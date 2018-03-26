High School Extra: Cleve Hill's Betz pitches 1-hitter

March weather or not, some hardy Western New York high school athletes got their spring sports seasons underway Monday in baseball, softball and lacrosse.

In softball, Taylor Betz of Cleveland Hill started her season by pitching a 1-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Sweet Home. Betz struck out 15.

Rivals Williamsville North and Williamsville South got things going with a non-league baseball game at North. The host Spartans got a three-hit game and two RBIs from Cam Zurat in a 10-7 victory over the Billies. Winning pitcher Jay Anderson struck out four.

In boys lacrosse, Niagara Wheatfield, a traditional power in the sport, overpowered City Honors, 18-1, as Bob Bruno led the way with three goals. … St. Francis goalie Matt Bowen had 18 saves in a 9-7 triumph over visiting Williamsville North. Jack Kernitz led the Red Raiders attack with three goals and two assists.

Clarence’s Madison Leeper scored six goals and assisted on two others in the Red Devils’ 15-5 girls lacrosse triumph over Grand Island. Olivia Bakoski made 11 saves for Clarence.

Crone to bowl at ECC

Emily Crone, who led Cheektowaga to the school team championship in Division 2 of the State Public Schools bowling championship earlier this month, will bowl next season at Erie Community College.

Crone averaged 216.7 for the Warriors in the state tournament at the Oncenter in Syracuse. Her average was higher than any boys or girls in the tournament.

Crone finished fifth in the Section VI tournament, leading Cheektowaga to that title. She joins Cassandra Green of Pioneer, who previously had committed to the bowl for the Kats.