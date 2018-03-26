HELFRICH, Janet T.

HELFRICH - Janet T. Age 89, wife of Franklin Helfrich for 67 years of loving marriage, mother of Douglas, Ann, Heidi, Holly and Kara; grandmother of 12 grandchildren. A resident of Snyder, NY. A graduate of Painted Post High School and Buffalo State College. A Teacher and Administrator in the Amherst Central School system. A college and university lecturer, writer and published author. A world traveler. A motor home owner and sailor. A 30-year Buffalo Bills ticket owner. A winter home owner in Green Cove Springs, FL. A gift to the world she lived in.