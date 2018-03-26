Heim appointed to vacant Wheatfield judgeship

Wheatfield attorney David M. Heim was appointed last week to the Wheatfield town justice seat left vacant by the Dec. 14 death of John J. Mattio.

Heim, who has practiced law since 1978, had been serving as a part-time town prosecutor. The Town Board chose Matthew T. Mosher as the new prosecutor.

Both appointments last until the end of the year. An election for a full four-year term as town justice will be held in November.

Heim, 66, earned his bachelor's degree at Canisius College and his law degree from the University of Albany Law School.

Mosher, 38, a past president of the Bar Association of Niagara County, is an associate in the Niagara Falls law firm of Viola, Cummings and Lindsay.