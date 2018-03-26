Hasek bobblehead, Fan of Year contest highlight Sabres' Fan Appreciation

Through one of the roughest Buffalo Sabres seasons ever, there remain diehards who bleed blue and gold. The team is asking them to demonstrate their passion to become Fan of the Year.

The Sabres have finalized plans for the final home and road games of the season, and the annual "Fan Appreciation Celebration" includes the crowning of the top fan. The Sabres are asking backers for written or video submissions of themselves that best demonstrate their passion for the team. Fans can visit Sabres.com/fanoftheyear through noon Friday to submit their applications.

The winner of Fan of the Year will be part of the ceremonial faceoff prior to the final home game April 4 against Ottawa. The night also will include a Dominik Hasek bobblehead, jerseys off the players' backs, food giveaways and the return of on-ice player awards.

All fans entering KeyBank Center will receive a Hasek bobblehead. The Hall of Fame goaltender won a fan vote earlier in the season to be depicted on the collectible.

Select season-ticket holders will be chosen to receive jerseys from the players. The Sabres will hand over their game-worn, Winter Classic-themed jerseys after the final buzzer.

Winners of this season’s player awards will be announced as part of the pregame ceremony, a return to the usual form. Last season, short video packages were shown throughout the finale. The awards, voted on by the players, include the Most Valuable Player, Unsung Hero, Rookie of the Year and the Sabres Foundation Man of the Year.

There will be Lucky Row giveaways from team sponsors, including (716) Food and Sport, Healthy Scratch, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Perry’s Ice Cream, Tim Hortons, Wegmans and La Nova, which will provide an entire section with a voucher for a free pizza.

There also will be concession discounts. Hot dogs, soft pretzels, popcorn tubs and Sabres souvenir cups with soda will be $3 each. The Sabres Store will give all fans 40 percent off their purchase during the game.

KeyBank has invited former Money Minute contestants to attend the game and participate in a random drawing to win $5,000. The KeyBank Money Minute awards $5,000 to a fan if the Sabres score in the opening minute of the second period. It happened twice this season.

Fans can choose the Moe's Hot Players for the home finale. Starting Thursday, fans can visit the Buffalo Sabres Facebook page to vote for their favorite players, and the top three vote-getters will be chosen as the Moe's Hot Players for the game.

The Sabres close the season April 7 in Florida. Fans tuned in to MSG will have a chance to win prizes throughout the broadcast.

Registered My One Buffalo members will be able to access a form to enter the contest to win a variety of prizes, including two round-trip tickets from Delta Air Lines, an overnight stay package from Buffalo Marriott HarborCenter and two tickets to the Sabres’ 2018-19 home opener, and a $500 gift card courtesy of KeyBank.

To participate, fans can follow the link in the Sabres section of the My One Buffalo app. The link will be available from the beginning of the pregame show through the end of the third period. Winners will be announced by Brian Duff during both intermissions and the postgame show on MSG.