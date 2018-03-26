Hamburg man who lost license 7 times cited again for DWI

A Hamburg man with a long history of suspended or revoked driver's licenses for alcohol-related offenses was arrested again early Sunday morning in the town of Orchard Park – for drunk and unlicensed driving.

Police stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima for speeding on Milestrip Road near Abbott Road at about 3 a.m. The car was driven by Joel Echeverria, 34, whose license had been suspended and revoked seven times for previous offenses and failure to answer tickets.

Officers impounded Echeverria's vehicle and took him to the police station, where he failed field sobriety tests and also refused to submit to a breath test.

Echeverria was charged with driving while intoxicated, which was upgraded to a class D felony because of two prior DWI convictions and a driving-while-ability-impaired conviction in the last 10 years. He also was charged with aggravated first- and second-degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operation without a court-ordered interlock device, refusing to submit to a breath test and other traffic infractions.