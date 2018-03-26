HALL, Charles William

HALL - Charles William March 24, 2018 of Depew, NY. Charles, a veteran of the US Navy, served his country honorably during WW2, and was honorably discharged at the end of WW2. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Lagowski) Hall; loving father of William (Nancy) Hall, Gail (Earl) Kelley, Michael Hall and Steven (Tonya) Hall; cherished grandfather of Erin, Matthew, Gregory and David; great-grandfather of Isabella, Oliver, Gryphon, Greta, Ethan and Brooklyn. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Prayer service at 8 PM. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com