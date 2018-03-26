Groups say coal piles and ash ponds remain at shuttered Huntley plant

Environmental activists, teachers and others in the Town of Tonawanda want toxins at former Huntley Power Station site cleaned up in association with any transfer of ownership.

Members of the Clean Air Coalition, Ken-Ton School District teachers and other community leaders plan to meet this afternoon outside the gates of the shuttered coal-fired power plant.

They're expected to call on NRG Energy and the company's real estate broker for a meeting with residents on the company's plan for managing potential hazardous waste remaining on the site, according to a press released from the Clean Air Coalition.

The coalition said coal piles, ash ponds and fly ash landfill remain on the site, containing arsenic, cadmium, chromium, mercury and other toxins that have the potential to leach into the soil, groundwater and Niagara River if the site isn't properly remediated.

"We have worked long and hard to forge a pathway forward, we have heard from many residents, and want to ensure that this site is cleaned up, and that the waterfront is accessible, as the economic development plan states," said Diana Strablow, a member of the Clean Air Coalition and nearby resident, in a statement.

NRG announced last week it was placing the 84-acre site on the market.