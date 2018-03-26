Gowanda man faces 20 years in prison on child porn charge

Shane Aurand took sexually explicit photos of a 7-year-old girl and is now facing 20 years in prison.

Aurand, 21, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography but will face a recommended sentence reflecting the more serious charge of producing child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Lamarque said Aurand took photos and videos of the girl in December 2016 and then used Kik, a messaging app, to offer them to an undercover FBI agent.

Lemarque said the defendant admitted taking the photos when confronted by FBI agents in March of last year.

Aurand will face a recommended sentence of 20 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years when he is sentenced in June by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.