GAUTHIER, Dalton J.

GAUTHIER - Dalton J. Of City of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 24, 2018, devoted father of Lorenzo J. Gauthier; beloved fiance; of Christina E. Almodovar; loving son of David and Robin Gauthier; dear brother of Anthony (Sara) Mancone; fond uncle of Noelle Frances Mancone; cherished grandson of David (Laurie) Kalish, Laura DiCaprio, and the late Anthony and Frances Gauthier De Marie; adored nephew of Donna Gauthier; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Assisi Church, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com