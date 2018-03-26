Smiles at Fresh Catch Poke Co. opening day
More Galleries
Picture This: CEPA Gallery's 14th Biennial Art Auction
CEPA Gallery's 14th Biennial Art Auction — featuring donations from more than 100 artists — on Saturday, March 24." alt="Art enthusiasts and artists gathered in the Towers Ballroom of Hotel Henry for CEPA Gallery's
14th Biennial Art Auction — featuring donations from more than 100 artists — on Saturday, March 24." src="http://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/CEPA2.jpg"/>
Share this article